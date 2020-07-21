https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/twitter-bans-jewish-star-david-profile-images-deems-hateful-imagery/

In 2014, Zahra Billoo, the radical executive-director of CAIR’s San Francisco Bay Area chapter, tweeted that she “struggles with Memorial Day each year.”

“If one dies in an unjust war in which we illegally invaded and occupied a sovereign nation, should that person be honored?” – @DawudWalid — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) May 23, 2014

Billoo also retweeted radical comments from CAIR official Dawud Walid from Michigan and radical Islamist poet Remi Kanazi.



In January 2019 The Wall Street Journal reported that Zahra Billoo was directing Facebook and Twitter on censoring conservative voices.

Billoo had an exceptional hatred for Jewish conservative Laura Loomer and pushed Facebook and Twitter to delete Laura from their platform.

As Jordan Schachtel reported at Conservative Review — Zahra Billoo has numerous tweets that violate so-called Twitter and Facebook standards for hate speech.

https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1082698425089576961

Zahra Billoo even tweeted that she will NEVER renounce jihad!

Yet she was put in charge of censorship.

This is more proof of the corruption and censorship at Facebook and Twitter.



Now this…

Twitter this week locked out users who used the Jewish Star of David in their profile image.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Twitter users found themselves locked out of their accounts after using the Star of David in their profile images. The Star of David has been deemed “hateful imagery” by Twitter, which is locking the accounts of users who display it in their profile pictures. The Campaign Against Antisemitism has reported that several Twitter users have contacted them in recent days to report that their accounts had been locked by the social media platform. The reason given? According to messages they received from Twitter: “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically for: Violating our rules against posting hateful imagery. You may not use hateful images or symbols in your profile image or profile header. As a result, we have locked your account.” The images in question ranged from a white Star of David in a graffiti style, to a superimposition of the modern blue star on the flag of Israel spliced with the yellow star Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis, to a montage of yellow stars.

