Last Friday, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) pulled over her SUV and jumped out of the vehicle after she spotted a black man being questioned by authorities in Los Angeles during a traffic stop, video footage shows.

The Democrat allegedly started “yelling at the deputies,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office told The Daily Mail.

The unidentified male, who was later released, was being questioned in connection to a burglary and was found in possession of a metal pipe.

“They stopped a brother, so I stopped to see what they were doing,” Waters can be heard saying on the video, which was reportedly posted to social media by Facebook user Marva Brown (see below).

“They say I’m in the wrong place,” Waters tells the people taping and applauding her. “They say they’re going to give me a ticket.”

According to the Daily Mail report, the congresswoman was threatened with a ticket for initially pulling her SUV over and blocking traffic, but refused to sign the citation and was let off with a warning.

“That’s ok, as long as I watch them,” the 81-year-old says on the video.

“Gotta do what they gotta do. Make sure,” one the people taping Waters says in reply, to which the Democrat responds, “I will.”

“A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office told DailyMail.com that the motorist had been pulled over as part of a burglary investigation about 8.30 am Friday,” the report outlined. “They said Waters initially pulled her vehicle up to the traffic stop and began ‘yelling at the deputies.’”

The congresswoman “was later released with a warning after she refused to sign a citation for the possible violation,” according to the sheriff’s office, the Daily Mail said.

In May, Waters made headlines when she said President Donald Trump was partially to blame for the death of George Floyd, a black male who died after an officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes after subduing him, an action caught on video that soon went viral.

“My first thought was: ‘Not again, not one more killing,’” Waters told TMZ. “And I’m reflecting on all of the killings of young black men, in particular, but of course black women, too — at the hands of the police and at the hands of these white supremacists.”

“And I’m thinking about the way that the president conducts himself,” she continued. “In a way he’s dog-whistling, and I think that they’re feeling that they can get away with this kind of treatment.”

“And I’m just so sorry about the loss of another life,” added Waters.

The Democrat also claimed that the three other officers involved in the arrest of Floyd were “just as guilty.”

“The officers who just stood there and watched him are just as guilty as he is,” she said. “I’m glad that all of them were fired. If you have, in fact, subdued a suspect, and you’re not in any danger at all because the handcuffs are on him, there’s no reason for the police to do what these police did. And they don’t even mention in the report that the knee was on the neck of George Floyd.”

