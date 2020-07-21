https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508400-virginias-largest-school-district-superintendent-reverses-on-reopening

Scott Braband, superintendent for Fairfax Public Schools, has recommended that Virginia’s largest school district start the school year with virtual classes, as school districts around the country feel mounting pressure from the Trump administration to return to in-person instruction in the fall.

Braband’s recommendations came Tuesday afternoon as district’s school board convened to discuss how to approach the new school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic looks much different than it did even three weeks ago,” Brabrand said, according to The Washington Post. “Now we are experiencing a surge of COVID-19 across the country, and it will impact us here in Fairfax County. The numbers do not lie.” ADVERTISEMENT BREAKING: Fairfax County Schools superintendent will recommend beginning the school year with all-virtual learning.

Loudoun County Superintendent Eric Williams was slated to make similar recommendations for his Northern Virginia district Tuesday afternoon, according to the Post.

Also on Tuesday, Montgomery County Public Schools announced that it would be exclusively using virtual learning for the first semester.

Almost every major school district in the Washington, D.C., area has shirked the pressure from the White House and announced virtual-only teaching for the beginning of the school year. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) was expected to announce the District’s plans for the school year last week, but postponed making a final decision until the end of the month, citing “not ideal” trends in the D.C.’s COVID-19 data.

