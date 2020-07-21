http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nNlCFCFh0uo/

Walmart will invest $428 million more in its workers with another bonus, for a total of $1.1 billion in special bonuses this year, the company announced Tuesday.

The company will distribute cash bonuses out to store, club, distribution center, and fulfillment center employees for their dedication “during this unprecedented time,” the company said in a press release.

The release continued:

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers in stores, clubs, DCs, FCs, and Health & Wellness will also receive a bonus. It will add up to approximately $428 million. … U.S. associates (excluding salaried office associates) employed by the company as of July 31 will qualify, and it will pay out on Aug. 20. This is the third special bonus Walmart has given to associates in 2020, totaling $1.1 billion in bonuses so far this year, in addition to the regular incentive it provides to frontline associates on a quarterly basis.

Walmart also said it and Sam’s Club stores would be closed Thanksgiving Day to give workers a day off with their families.

They take care of you and we want to take care of them. Along with special cash bonuses this quarter, we will be closing our doors on Thanksgiving Day to give our associates much-needed time with their loved ones. https://t.co/nbk7o0bkZq pic.twitter.com/3Lenfi6ZhT — Walmart (@Walmart) July 21, 2020

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S.

Monday, the company announced plans to build a $220 million distribution center in Dorchester County, South Carolina, that would create over 1,000 jobs.

“We found a great partner in the state of South Carolina and we’re grateful for the support we received from Dorchester County, the South Carolina Ports Authority, the Department of Commerce, and so many others who helped make this project a reality,” said Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Greg Smith.

In a press release, Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said Walmart had proven to be an “exemplary partner” that was committed to the state’s residents.

“We couldn’t be prouder that such an important and successful company has decided to invest in our people and create even more jobs for hardworking South Carolinians,” he concluded.

