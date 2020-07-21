https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/watch-confused-biden-describe-campaigns-voter-registration-physicians/

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a decades-long record of verbal blunders.

His latest is a reference to “voter registration physicians” in the states, the Gateway Pundit reported, commenting that he “became totally incoherent during a softball interview” with MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

“Have a whole group of lawyers who are going out to every polling every uh uh uh voter registration physician in the states,” Biden said.

“The secretaries of state making sure that they in fact have a game plan as to how they’re going to allow the voting to take place,” Biden continued. “We are continuing a push what Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in the House did. They passed the money to allow for voting in place, to have vote, uh, not only, voting by mail but also voting in place by providing the necessary equipment for social distancing, sanitation. We’ve 10,000 people have volunteered.”

“We have a whole group of lawyers who are going out to every voter registration physician in the states…to allow for voting in place…” Joe Biden becomes totally incoherent during a softball interview with MSNBC pic.twitter.com/TRpiIEZAuX — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 20, 2020

The Gateway Pundit wondered, “What exactly is a voter registration physician?”

“Biden previously said he is ‘constantly’ tested when asked if he has been tested for cognitive decline. Biden should release the results of his cognitive tests!”

On one occasion during the current campaign, he said he is running for the Senate.

When he ran for vice president with Barack Obama, he introduced his running mate as the “next president of the U.S. – Barack America!”

Author Mike Towle published a book called “Biden Time” featuring many of Biden’s gaffes.

During the 2008 campaign, Biden was speaking in Ohio about John McCain, the Republican candidate: “Look, John’s last-minute economic plan does nothing to tackle the number-one job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack says, a three-letter word: Jobs. J-O-B-S, jobs.”

He once told state Sen. Chuck Graham of Missouri, a paraplegic confined to a wheelchair, “Stand up Chuck, let ’em see you.”

About the economy he once said: “Now, people when I say that look at me and say, ‘What are you talking about, Joe? You’re telling me we have to go spend money to keep from going bankrupt?’ The answer is yes, that’s what I’m telling you.”

And he asked, “How in Lord’s name can they justify raising their taxes with these tax cuts?”

“They’re going to put y’all back in chains,” he said while campaigning in 2012 to an audience that included many African Americans.

“Folks, I can tell you I’ve known eight presidents, three of them intimately,” he once stated.

About his faith he said, “The next Republican that tells me I’m not religious, I’m going to shove my rosary beads down their throat.”

He’s also admitted he wouldn’t succeed.

He said, “If the Lord Almighty came down and gave us 60 percent of the right answers, we’d still have a less-than-even chance of making this work.”

