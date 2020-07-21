https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-dave-chappelle-visits-kanye-west-out-of-concern

Comedian Dave Chappelle immediately flew to Wyoming to visit with Kanye West after the rapper sent a series of bizarre tweets on Tuesday that have since been interpreted as a mental breakdown.

As the Daily Wire reported on Tuesday, West publicly alleged that his wife Kim Kardashian was trying to get him locked up for telling a crowd of supporters at a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina that he tried to abort their daughter North, a previous sentiment he now regrets.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he tweeted.

West later publicly addressed Kim’s mother, Kris. “Kris don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” he tweeted.

According to Page Six, Chappelle immediately traveled to Wyoming out of concern for Kanye’s well-being; the rapper later publicly thanked his longtime comedian friend for the act of generosity.

“The world needs a smile. You know, we need some joy,’’ West said in a video clip he posted to Twitter that showed him standing alongside Chappelle.

“Brotherhood is real, love is real,” Chappelle replied.

West captioned the video by emphatically saying, “THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE.”

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

A source close to the Kardashians told U.K.’s The Sun that Kanye West has fled to his Wyoming ranch because “he’s very paranoid and is convinced he needs ‘protection’ from Kim and Kris — even though they’re only trying to help him.”

“Kanye’s surrounded himself with a small group of people he trusts, and he doesn’t trust Kim or her family,” the source added. “There’s an underground bunker, a panic room originally built for the family to go to in an emergency, stocked up with food.”

Though sources believe Kanye’s marriage may not survive, Kim Kardashian and her family are nonetheless standing by him out of compassion.

“Everyone has such compassion for him right now. Anger is not a motivation,” the source told Page Six. “The family is trying to work out what to do and hoping that this nightmare will be over soon and they can get Kanye into treatment.”

“The sad thing is that when he recovers, he realizes what he’s done, and he apologizes,” the source added.

During his presidential campaign rally over the weekend, Kanye West burst into tears as he recalled nearly aborting his own daughter, a fate he also nearly suffered when his mother held him in her womb.

“My mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me… My mum saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” Kanye told the audience. “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

RELATED: Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Wanted To Lock Him Up After Bizarre Campaign Event

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

