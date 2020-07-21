https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-pelosi-says-if-trump-wont-leave-white-house-he-will-be-fumigated-out

On Monday, the day after an interview in which President Trump indicated he might not accept the results of the November election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC that if Trump would not leave the White House, he would be “fumigated out.”

Speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Pelosi said, “The fact is, whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving. Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly-elected President of the United States.”

“I’m second in line to the presidency and just last week I had my regular continuation of government briefing,” Pelosi continued. “This might interest you because I say to them, ‘This is never going to happen. God willing it never will. But there is a process. It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there because the presidency is the presidency. It’s not geography or location.”

“So, so much for him. I wouldn’t spend so much time on it,” Pelosi added. “That’s a victory for him because then we’re not talking about your first, more important subject which is what are we going to do to stop this vicious virus that is making an assault on our health, again, our lives, our livelihood and life of our democracy.

Speaking to Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Trump said of accepting the voting results, “It depends. I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election. I really do.”

“Are you suggesting that you might not accept the results of the election?” Wallace asked.

Trump responded, “No. I have to see. Look you — I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say ‘yes.’ I’m not going to say ‘no.’ And I didn’t last time, either.”

During the MSNBC interview, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough spoke of the Voting Rights Act, asking Pelosi, “Can you explain to Americans why something that was so easy to do for Republicans and Democrats alike not so long ago now is met with such resistance by Mitch McConnell’s United States Senate?”

Pelosi responded, “Well, let’s hope that it won’t be, but let’s just say there’s no way that I can explain behavior of the Republicans enabling the current occupant of the White House to behave in the manner that he has behaved … I have said what he has done is going to be doggy-doo stuck to the shoe of Republicans for a very long time to come because they enabled him to do these bad things.”

