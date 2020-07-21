https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-trump-wishes-epstein-confidante-ghislaine-maxwell-well-in-prison

During his coronavirus press conference on Tuesday, President Donald Trump sent well-wishes to alleged former Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently arrested for allegedly helping the convicted pedophile billionaire in the procurement of his numerous underaged victims.

Trump spoke about Maxwell when a reporter asked if he believed the alleged Epstein accomplice would reveal the names of powerful people who allegedly partook in his pedophile ring, Prince Andrew being chief among them.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison and so a lot of people want to know if she is going to turn in powerful people. I know you’ve talked in the past about prince Andrew and you’ve criticized Bill Clinton’s behavior. I’m wondering, do you feel she is going to turn in powerful men, how do you see that working out?” the reporter asked.

“I don’t know. I haven’t really been following it too much,” the president responded. “I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I’ve lived in Palm Beach, I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is, but I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew, I just don’t know, I’m not aware of it.”

Trump gets asked about his concern of Ghislane Maxwell turning in powerful men like himself. Just watch him squirm with this answer as he tries to say he knows nothing about the allegations against Prince Andrew. #TrumpPresser pic.twitter.com/4o0Lp15HVH — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 21, 2020

As The Daily Wire reported earlier this month, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former confidante, was arrested by the FBI last week on charges of allegedly trafficking underage girls:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly arrested British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was a confidante of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and allegedly served as a madam for his sex trafficking enterprise. “She was arrested in New Hampshire on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today,” NBC New York reported. “She was also alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, leveled that charge against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit.”

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July of last year on charges of sexual abuse and trafficking of teenage minors. “An indictment alleging sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy was unsealed Monday morning against Epstein,” reported Fox News at the time. “Prosecutors alleged that Epstein preyed on ‘dozens’ of victims as young as 14.”

Despite being in police custody, Epstein subsequently committed “suicide” in prison, sparking an online firestorm of conspiracy theories that he was murdered; Maxwell reportedly agrees with those theories and fears that she may suffer the same fate, according to an unnamed friend quoted by U.K.’s The Sun.

“Everyone’s view including Ghislaine’s is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested,” the friend said.

Maxwell is currently being held at the Brooklyn detention center where she has been denied bail. Laura Goldman, a friend of Maxwell’s, told The Sun last year that she will escape criminal prosecution due to her powerful connections.

“Ghislaine and her sister Isabel remain totally convinced that she’ll escape any criminal convictions and will eventually clear the family name and return to high society once the dust has settled,” Goldman said. “She has wealthy connections who hide her and even pay some legal fees. She can stay out of the public eye as long as she wants.”

