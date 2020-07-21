https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wrong-old-joe-biden-becomes-totally-incoherent-interview-says-campaign-voter-registration-physicians-video/

Is there a doctor in the house?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday became totally incoherent during a softball interview with MSNBC and told host Joy Reid his campaign has “voter registration physicians” in the states…to allow for voting in place.

What exactly is a voter registration physician?

“The only thing we can do about it is be prepared. We have a whole group of lawyers who are going out to every polling — every — uh, uh, uh voter registration physician in the state, the secretaries of state…to allow for voting in place.”

Biden went way off the rails. What is wrong with him?

WATCH:

“We have a whole group of lawyers who are going out to every voter registration physician in the states…to allow for voting in place…” Joe Biden becomes totally incoherent during a softball interview with MSNBC pic.twitter.com/TRpiIEZAuX — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 20, 2020

Biden previously said he is “constantly” tested when asked if he has been tested for cognitive decline.

Biden should release the results of his cognitive tests!

