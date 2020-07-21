https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/decorum-democrat-senator-kyrsten-sinema-shows-work-sporting-blue-wig/

Where is the decorum?

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) showed up to work on Tuesday sporting a blue wig.

Senator Sinema clarifies to @GarrettHaake her new wig color is “Mint Green,” not blue pic.twitter.com/GegeHvqlwt — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) July 21, 2020

Senator Sinema sported a purple wig on the floor of the Senate back in May to “set an example of social distancing from hair salons.”

WATCH:

No Met Gala tonight — at least Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is serving looks pic.twitter.com/gt4MYN7B5m — The Recount (@therecount) May 5, 2020

Last year Kyrsten Sinema wore a highly inappropriate mini dress paired with over-the-knee boots on the Senate floor.

Kyrsten Sinema is the only member of the Senate who does not claim to be a member of any religion.

Sinema is openly bisexual, making her the second member the Senate to be a part of the LGBTQ community.

