There is no shortage of studies and data showing women who commit crimes are treated differently than men who commit the same crimes. One of the most glaring differences is seen in the case of raping children.

On July 14, a 19-year-old woman was arrested in Yakima, Washington after a doorbell surveillance camera caught her raping two boys under the age of 10, according to police. KOMO 4 TV reported that around 4:40 p.m. on that day, an officer responded to a call from a witness who said doorbell video caught footage of a woman performing oral sex on the two boys, who were between the ages of 5 and 9.

When police arrived, the woman ran. An officer caught up to her and knocked her to the ground, where she tried to resist arrest by moving her arms to avoid being handcuffed. The woman was taken into custody and booked into the local jail on “two counts of first-degree child rape and obstructing a police officer,” KOMO reported.

KVEW reported at the time that the woman is a resident of the apartment complex where the attack took place. The outlet also reported police “will be conducting a forensic interview with them as part of their investigation” and that the woman knew the victims. The outlet reported at the time that it wouldn’t release the woman’s name until it “confirmed that criminal charges have been filed.” It is unlikely a man would have had his name withheld in a similar situation.

Several days later, the outlet reported the woman’s name: Miah Rachelle Lopez.

“Police said the footage showed Lopez performing oral sex acts on two boys who were under the age of 10 outside in the breezeway of the apartment outside the resident’s door. Police said they believe Lopez lives in the complex, and that she was not a stranger to her young victims,” the outlet reported.

It is unlikely Lopez will receive serious jail time for her crime. As I wrote years ago, the gender of the perpetrator in cases of child sexual abuse has a serious impact on the sentencing:

A 32-year-old man was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl for years, starting when she was just 6 years old. That man faced 366 years to life in prison. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman pleaded guilty to attempted rape of young boys at a trailer park in California. The female abuser in that case had previously been indicted on several other charges, including first-degree rape. She had pleaded guilty to the lesser charges as part of a plea agreement, and received five years’ probation.

Another female abuser, former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Molly Shattuck, was sentenced to 48 weekends at a work detention facility – spread out over two years – after she statutory raped a 15-year-old boy who was a friend of her son.

Lopez will probably face a similar punishment – probation or possibly a short prison sentence. Meanwhile, the young boys she victimized may be traumatized and ignored simply because of their gender.

