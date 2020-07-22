https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nuns-convent-michigan/2020/07/22/id/978401

Thirteen nuns at a convent in Livonia, Michigan, have died from the coronavirus since April.

Between Good Friday on April 10 and May 10, a dozen members of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Felix of Cantalice, or Felician Sisters, died from COVID-19, the Global Sisters Report said. Eighteen other nuns had the illness caused by the virus. One of the 18, who had survived, died from its effects on June 27 – making her victim 13.

The dead ranged in age from 69 to 99.

“We couldn’t contain the grief and the sorrow and the emotional impact,” said Sister Noel Marie Gabriel, director of clinical health services for the Felician Sisters of North America.

Those who died included teachers, a librarian and an organist.

The 360-acre campus was once home to 800 nuns. But before the pandemic hit only 65 sisters lived there.

“We grieve for each of our sisters who has passed during the time of the pandemic throughout the province, and we greatly appreciate all of those who are holding us in prayer and supporting us in a number of ways,” Sister Mary Christopher Moore, provincial minister of Our Lady of Hope Province, is quoted by CNN.

