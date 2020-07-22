https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/portland-federal-officers-eyesight/2020/07/22/id/978489

Three federal officers in Portland may lose their eyesight permanently after rioters shined lasers in their eyes and threw fireworks at a federal courthouse earlier in the week, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

Federal Protective Service (FPS) Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline said that the incident occurred when more than 1,000 demonstrators surrounded the Hatfield Federal Courthouse, and some tried to throw objects through the windows at officers inside and set several fires.

“When officers responded to put out these fires, glass bottles were thrown and lasers …were shined in their eyes,” Cline said. “We have three officers who currently have eye injuries and they may not recover sight in those eyes from those laser attacks.”

The FPS has bought anti-laser glasses, and federal agents are now using them to prevent eye injuries.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, “violent anarchists” also tore down the perimeter fencing around the Hatfield Federal Courthouse earlier this week.

The incidents took place amid controversy over the presence of the federal agents. More than a dozen mayors nationwide have joined Portland in requesting that the Trump administration withdraw federal forces from major cities or end plans to send them, according to CNN.

