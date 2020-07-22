https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/07/22/afghan-teen-girl-kills-two-taliban-terrorists-who-murdered-her-parents-n671767

I don’t think there’s an argument that people from Afghanistan are one tough breed. They took on the Soviets and won. They kicked the Taliban out once and I wouldn’t bet against them doing it again.

So it shouldn’t surprise us that a 16-year old Afghan girl, Qamar Gul, picked up an AK-47 and took on two Taliban terrorists who murdered her parents. The weapon was her father’s — a pro-government village chief according to AFP.

She put it to good use.

Fox News:

The incident involving Qamar Gul, who is around 15 years old, happened last week in Ghor province, according to the AFP. A local police chief told the news agency that the Taliban was after her father – a village chief and supporter of the Afghan government – and ended up dragging him and his wife outside of Gul’s home before killing them. “Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others,” Habiburahman Malekzada, the police official, told the AFP. The fighters, after fleeing the area, later returned to attack Gul’s house a second time, according to the news agency. Yet other villagers and pro-government militiamen were able to disperse them following a gunfight. Gul and her younger brother reportedly have been escorted by Afghan security forces to a different and safer location.

Qamar Gul, a young girl and her brother, have killed two Taliban fighters and pushed back several others in Tewri district of Ghor province, after the insurgents killed three members of their family. pic.twitter.com/tJa7K2STw5 — Afghanistan Times (@AfghanistanTime) July 19, 2020

Not my ideal prom date but if I’m ever in a foxhole, she’s my girl.

Realistically, you have to wonder how much of this story is true and how much of it is manufactured by the government? It’s a great story, but is it too good to be true?

The Taliban is denying it was their fighters involved.

BBC:

The Taliban denied their fighters had been involved, far less killed, in the incident and called it government propaganda. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group’s fighters had attacked a local police checkpoint in Ghor, where two insurgents were injured and a number of local militia killed. “What I have been seeing and hearing in the media is not true,” he told BBC Afghan.

If I saw my parents murdered before my eyes, I suspect I’d grab my dad’s gun and start blazing away. That part of her story rings true. But some accounts have her gunning down 10 Taliban.

Qamar Gul is from Tiwara district of Ghor province along her 12 year old brother, Habibullah. Taliban ambushed their village, murdered their parents & tried to rape her. She gunned down 10 Talibans to protect herself & her brother.#به‌طالبان‌باج‌ندهید#stopappeasingtaliban pic.twitter.com/EBw5qaG8ri — Jamshid Mohammadi 🇦🇫 | 🇦🇫 جمشید محمدی (@JamshidMohamm15) July 19, 2020

Even if it’s not true, it should be.

