“Democrats have created Frankenstein’s monster,” said Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.), newly-elected chairman of the Texas Republican Party, in reference to Antifa and Black Lives Matter. He offered his remarks on Tuesday in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with special guest host Matt Boyle.

“The Democrats have created Frankenstein’s monster, and that monster is out there roaming the countryside and bringing about destruction,” West said. “If the Democrat Party was smart, they would have gotten control of the far left, the progressive socialist left — Antifa, Black Lives Matter, which is nothing more than a Marxist front organization.”

Democrats are now being consumed by their own creation, remarked West, analogizing Antifa and Black Lives Matter to the creature created by Victor Frankenstein in Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel.

West continued, “The fact that [Democrats] are allowing these organizations to dominate the narrative [is] showing themselves to be who they are, such as we saw in the CHAZ or the autonomous zone up there in Seattle. Americans want to be safe. Americans want to be secure. And here in Texas, we don’t want to all of a sudden see a pallet of bricks being dropped off at a suburban area for Antifa and others to come pick up and do their nefarious activities.”

West determined that the Democrats’ refusal to condemn the criminality of Antifa and Black Lives Matter reveals that the left-wing party is beholden to such organizations.

“[Democrats] are not condemning this violence that we see on our streets,” West stated. “They are part of it. They are complicit with it, and they will be made to [own] the consequences and the punishment for their reticence and their recalcitrance.”

West characterized 2020’s presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden as a choice between the “rule of law” and “rule of the mob.” He highlighted the political alignment between Biden, Democrats, and organizations such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Boyle noted Biden’s cooperation with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). He said, “Joe Biden won the battle, but Bernie [Sanders] won the war. The socialists have taken over the Democrat Party.”

“My mission … is to present that clear choice [to Texas],” said West of the contrast between Trump and Biden.

West warned that the political prosecution of Mark and Patricia McCloskey — the married couple in St. Louis, MO, who held firearms while being threatened by a left-wing mob — could happen in Texas if Democrats expand their political power.

West remarked, “Look at what is playing out in St. Louis, where the mob comes in, storms the gates of a private community, goes in and starts to assail, threaten, and initiate threats of violence against private property owners, and now the leftist mayor of St. Louis and also the city attorney brought charges against the McCloskeys for brandishing a weapon.”

“Without charging [the McCkloskeys] with a crime, [law enforcement] went into their home with a police warrant and took Mr. McCloskey’s weapon,” West recalled. “That’s what could happen even in a place like the state of Texas, with the leftists that control Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso to some extent, and all the way down into the Rio Grande Valley.”

