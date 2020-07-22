https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/apology-america-police/

(FOX NEWS) — To officers of the law:

We all want friends who will stick with us in hard times, friends to protect our back, especially when things go really bad.

Yet despite everything you have done for us, we have not stood with you during these nightmare weeks following the tragic death of George Floyd. We either forgot who we are and what we owe you as our protectors, or we watched helplessly, not knowing what to do to defend you.

You had a right to expect better behavior on our part, not just because so many of you died for us on 9/11, faithfully serving to the end, and not just because you stayed on duty during the height of the pandemic, but because you do your duty every day, often unnoticed and underappreciated, standing guard over us.

