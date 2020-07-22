https://www.theblaze.com/news/anti-de-blasio-artist-severed-head

No one will ever confuse Staten Island artist Scott LoBaido for a Bill de Blasio fan — especially not after Tuesday’s events.

LoBaido made his thoughts on the New York City mayor quite clear with a banner he revealed during the afternoon rush hour.

What was on the banner?

The artist’s banner depicted Hizzoner smiling while wearing a Che Guevara T-shirt and hoisting the bloody severed head of Lady Liberty.

He first unfurled the artwork publicly over the busy Staten Island Expressway hoping to “fire up the masses,” the New York Post reported.

Image source: New York Post video screenshot

LoBaido told the paper that he is none too thrilled with what Mayor de Blasio is doing to Gotham.

Noting the image of the head of the Statue of Liberty dripping blood, LoBaido told the Post, “It’s what he’s doing to New York, he’s severing the head of the greatest city on earth.”

He said the reason he finally decided to put paint to fabric was because of de Blasio’s oft-criticized lame response to the violent Black Lives Matter protests and riots in New York City combined with his ongoing spat with and perceived mistreatment of the New York Police Department.

According to LoBaido, the mayor’s policies and ongoing disrespect for cops, first responders, and average New Yorkers have make the Big Apple a “s**thole.”

“New York has turned into a s**thole because of this guy,” he said, according to the Post. “He hates the true New Yorkers: police officers, firefighters … people who built this city.”

Cops told LoBaido to take the banner down an hour or two after it was hung, the artist said, adding that he plans to hang the image in various places around the city down the road.

The banner wasn’t LoBaido’s only form of visual protest against de Blasio’s actions. On Monday, he painted a blue line in front of Staten Island’s 122nd Precinct in support of police, the Post said.

“That thin blue line separates anarchy from civilization,” the artist told the paper.

Shortly after the pro-cop image was finished, someone defaced it with Black Lives Matter graffiti, according to the Post.

