https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-terrorists-try-set-fire-federal-courthouse-portland-videos/

Antifa terrorists tried to set fire to the federal building in Portland, Oregon in the hour after midnight local time. Federal law enforcement officers inside the building came out and extinguished the fire. The feds used tear gas and flashbang grenades to push the insurgents back.

The large gathering of insurgents at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse at times used defensive and offensive militant tactics during the hours long siege Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, forming phalanxes, barricading doors and setting small fires to the building.

Videos:

The insurgents get to regroup and celebrate.

The insurgents return to lay siege:

UPDATE: The battle goes on late into the night:

