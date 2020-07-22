https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-terrorists-try-set-fire-federal-courthouse-portland-videos/

Antifa terrorists tried to set fire to the federal building in Portland, Oregon in the hour after midnight local time. Federal law enforcement officers inside the building came out and extinguished the fire. The feds used tear gas and flashbang grenades to push the insurgents back.

The large gathering of insurgents at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse at times used defensive and offensive militant tactics during the hours long siege Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, forming phalanxes, barricading doors and setting small fires to the building.

Federal officers have dispersed protestors using tear gas and impact munitions pic.twitter.com/Bt4iKt3LUS — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Tear gas added by feds to the fire pic.twitter.com/xsniLyP0XF — 45th ןǝןןɐɹɐd ʇsıpɹnsqɐ ǝpɐbıɹq (@45thabsurdist) July 22, 2020

One group is trying to light the building facade on fire pic.twitter.com/zkDYU4QDPy — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 22, 2020

A few protestors are now attempting to set the plywood on the federal courthouse on fire. Protestors are now fighting over if this is productive or will harm the BLM movement. #portland #PortlandProtest #portlandprotests #PortlandOregon #PortlandOR #oregon #PDXprotests #PDX pic.twitter.com/gz8WiRgqmi — Clypian (@Clypian) July 22, 2020

Protestors building barricades pic.twitter.com/3kxtDi4E0e — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Barricade to the front door reinforced with sandbags pic.twitter.com/Be7Sh4doJz — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Federal officers dispersed protestors and cleared the front door of barricades pic.twitter.com/0LD4j2K6wk — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

A phalanx of umbrellas and homemade shields to counter federal officers carrying assault rifles, tear gas, and impact munitions pic.twitter.com/6YSVMuX3xn — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Feds are out in force now after a fire on the facade of the building pic.twitter.com/SGLdWlZV88 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 22, 2020

The insurgents get to regroup and celebrate.

Dancing “no justice no peace/fuck12/no justice no peace/no racist police” pic.twitter.com/DRCTOR0EP8 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

The insurgents return to lay siege:

Activists threw smoke grenades and fireworks to cover their advance. The protest crowd has retaken Lownsdale Park Square. #PortlandProtest #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ULp1PRuyTR — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) July 22, 2020

Protestors have now erected their own fence, keeping Feds in pic.twitter.com/ialOXutMQO — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

A fence to keep the feds in. pic.twitter.com/WWM0ZduWms — 45th ןǝןןɐɹɐd ʇsıpɹnsqɐ ǝpɐbıɹq (@45thabsurdist) July 22, 2020

UPDATE: The battle goes on late into the night:

Protesors trying to bring down wall paneling pic.twitter.com/36t69Hxgwj — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Federal officers tackle, hit with batons, tear gas, and use impact munitions on protestors pic.twitter.com/7uDSSqfeST — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

The battle for Portland pic.twitter.com/cHRXWKqh8E — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Protestors are facing down federal officers with umbrellas and homemade shields #PortlandProtests day 55 pic.twitter.com/qmOEBPJnMa — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

“This is not a riot… it’s a revolution” pic.twitter.com/a4oVmcRrYa — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 22, 2020

The feds declare an unlawful assembly on the streets of Portland. pic.twitter.com/JM8FfH0Xfb — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 22, 2020

