Upon their arrival, the reporters in the bubble were placed in a league-mandated quarantine. For one week they were barred from leaving their hotel rooms at the Coronado Springs Resort, which is connected to the Gran Destino Tower, where the top eight teams are staying. Meals were left outside the reporters’ doors, and once a day they were greeted by representatives from BioReference Laboratories to receive a nasal and throat test. The league has said that individuals should get results back within 24 hours, though Andrews said she once received hers only about eight hours following a test. Such a speedy turnaround, at a time when many in the country still wait a week or more for their test results, has invited more scrutiny of the ethics of the NBA bubble and the returns of other leagues, with some critics wondering if it’s appropriate to play any games at all with the pandemic still surging.

“I can’t fault that argument,” Andrews said. “I have no issue with people saying that sports shouldn’t come back in 2020, because there are plenty of valid arguments to make.” Andrews said the NBA has hatched “one of the most comprehensive plans for sports to come back,” but acknowledged that the plan necessitates “an abundance of testing.” Should the country face another shortage of tests, as was the case for much of the spring, Andrews believes the NBA “is going to have to reevaluate from a moral standpoint.”

While in quarantine, reporters filed stories and made TV appearances from their breakfast nooks. Vardon, speaking to me while holed up in his hotel room, described his makeshift workout regimen. “Every day it’s 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, 100 dips, and 100 burpees,” he said. “And then here’s the real kicker: I run from the door to the mirror in my bathroom.” After Rooks revealed on Twitter that she was playing Connect Four on her iPhone, a new bubble pastime was born. “A couple minutes later my phone vibrates, and it’s Ja Morant sending me a Connect Four invitation,” she said, referring to the young Memphis Grizzlies star who is the front-runner for Rookie of the Year. Rooks noted that she’s won all of their Connect Four matchups, though Morant has had more success with digital billiards. “That’s our ritual now,” she said.

By Sunday afternoon the NBA confirmed that all of the reporters had completed their mandatory week in isolation and were cleared to leave their rooms (Andrews and Haynes had already been released, having arrived earlier than others). The sun-starved reporters eagerly traded the comforts of hotel air conditioning for the Florida summer heat. Finally outdoors, they were able to get acquainted with the premises, as well as the restrictions. The reporters have access to a pool and some yard games, plus a trail around a lake—though they aren’t allowed to complete a full loop, which would bring them too close to a hotel where players are staying. Excluding the three venues where games will be played and the seven practice facilities, reporters have less than a square mile of acreage to roam on the campus. “There’s not a lot we can do, but being outside was nice,” Ganguli, the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times, told me.

Later that night Ganguli hung out with some of the other reporters there, a reunion of sorts for scribes who are used to crossing paths courtside and in locker rooms. Much like their counterparts covering the 2020 presidential campaign, NBA reporters have spent most of the year at home after the league suspended play in mid-March due to the pandemic. Ganguli and her fellow reporters enjoyed the outdoors on Sunday with some wine, albeit at a safe distance. All reporters inside the bubble wear a monitor that beeps when individuals are within six feet of each other. Attending a press conference on Monday, Ganguli said the convergence of so many people in one space triggered a din of digital noise.

