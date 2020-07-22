https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Keisha-Lance-Bottoms-Sanders-DNC-platform/2020/07/22/id/978399

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Joe Biden’s campaign isn’t the only one involved in creating the Democratic National Convention’s platform, Fox News reports.

The chair of the DNC Platform Drafting Committee and potential Biden running mate said that the campaign for former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also has a significant influence in writing the document.

“What I most appreciated about the composition of the platform committee is that there was representation not just from the Biden campaign, but also from Sen. Sanders’ campaign,” she said. “And really, a coming together of so many people who may have supported other candidates but have all aligned to work to create a platform that really reflects the best of who we are and the policies that reflect what we want across America. And I believe that our platform will do just that.”

Lance Bottoms discussed the team effort during a virtual event on gun violence for Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, which are both gun control activist groups.

“Some of the work will be us picking up where the Obama-Biden administration left off and some of it will be new work that will move us forward. And I believe the DNC platform reflects that work that is going to continue to move us forward,” she said.

She praised the document, which outlines the party’s stance on policies, for representing different voices of the party.

According to Fox News, her comments show that Biden is working with more left-wing members of the party to create a unified front ahead of the election.

A task force organized by Biden and Sanders earlier this month announced a set of recommendations for the party’s platform, according to Fox News. Biden called the plans a “bold, transformative platform” and Sanders called the ideas “a good policy blueprint that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction.”

