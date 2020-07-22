https://www.dailywire.com/news/atlantic-publishes-op-ed-by-woman-claiming-she-witnessed-a-cop-shoot-a-kid-the-truth-is-quite-different

An op-ed published in The Atlantic on July 6 by human rights lawyer Derecka Purnell told the story of how she “became a police abolitionist.” In one major example of alleged police brutality, Purnell claimed she witnessed a police officer shoot a “boy” in the arm for not signing in on a sheet at the recreation center’s basketball court, where Purnell and her sister were playing.

On Facebook, Purnell wrote that this “story means everything to me” and “cried a lot while writing it.”

But an investigation by Chris Bedford, senior editor at The Federalist (where I also have a byline), discovered the story behind Purnell’s claims was much different than what was printed in The Atlantic. That is not to say that Purnell lied about the story, as she was just 13 years old at the time, but it does call into question the narrative built atop that story – that police departments need to be abolished.

Further, this apparently deeply troubling story from her childhood had never been mentioned before by Purnell, who has written for numerous prestigious outlets, had multiple profiles written about her, and even written personal essays previously.

Bedford, through extensive investigation to pin down the exact neighborhood where Purnell lived at the time of the alleged shooting, discovered that the results of his search “do not support a shooting, and certainly not one involving a police officer shooting an unarmed child in front of witnesses.”

Bedford searched “newspaper archives, police department records, questions to The Atlantic, the police union, and the office of the mayor” to pin down the details of Purnell’s story.

“Four days, six comment requests, and one follow-up story later, The Atlantic issued a series of major corrections that confirmed The Federalist’s investigation — and gutted the Purnell’s story of the police violence that made her “a police abolitionist,” rendering it a story about a private security guard shooting his adult cousin. Although the updated story no longer involves personally motivated and barely punished police violence against children, it now includes mention of a police investigation. Additionally, a contemporary news article uncovered by The Federalist using the updated timeline details pending police charges against the shooter,” Bedford wrote. “Someone in the neighborhood, it appears, called 911.”

The actual details of the story have now been updated to read (emphasis added to material changes):

The first shooting I witnessed was by a uniformed security guard. I was 13. I remember that the guard was angry that his cousin skipped a sign-in sheet at my neighborhood recreation center; the victim told police it had started as an argument over ‘something stupid.’ I was teaching my sister how to shoot free throws when the guard stormed in alongside the court, drew his weapon, and shot the boy in the arm. My sister and I hid in the locker room for hours afterward. The guard was back at work the following week.

As Bedford wrote, however, that after the timeline of the incident was changed, he was able to find a report of what seemed to be the closest match to what Purnell described. Except, the shooting didn’t involve a security guard and a young boy, it actually involved a security guard and his 18-year-old cousin, who was shot in the arm.

Purnell acknowledged the changes after the article was updating, adding that “When we say abolish the police, that includes private police, too. thank you for reading <3.”

In a statement, Bedford wrote of his experience on the investigation into the op-ed:

This one took two weeks and three pieces, and it was well worth it. More and more, it seems, police go undefended, media narratives go unquestioned, and lies and distortions are used to justify radical violence, but the good news is there’s a sloppiness appearing in their comfort, and we’re going to call it out wherever we find it.

