What is wrong with old Joe?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Wednesday struggled to remember the word “aneurysm” during a livestream event with SEIU member and nursing home worker, Shanrika.

Only 19 people were watching his livestream 26 minutes into the event!

I would also make this face if only 19 people were watching my livestream 26 minutes into the event… pic.twitter.com/Y357EnCFlg — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 22, 2020

Biden is not playing with a full deck.

Earlier this week Biden became totally incoherent during a softball interview with MSNBC and told host Joy Reid his campaign has “voter registration physicians” in the states…to allow for voting in place.

This is why Biden refuses to take questions from reporters and the sycophantic media gives him a pass.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden struggles to remember the word “aneurysm” pic.twitter.com/8QGCYAWi17 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 22, 2020

