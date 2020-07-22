https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/barely-biden-struggles-remember-word-aneurysm-livestream-19-people-watching-video/

What is wrong with old Joe?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Wednesday struggled to remember the word “aneurysm” during a livestream event with SEIU member and nursing home worker, Shanrika.

Only 19 people were watching his livestream 26 minutes into the event!

Biden is not playing with a full deck.

Earlier this week Biden became totally incoherent during a softball interview with MSNBC and told host Joy Reid his campaign has “voter registration physicians” in the states…to allow for voting in place.

This is why Biden refuses to take questions from reporters and the sycophantic media gives him a pass.

WATCH:

