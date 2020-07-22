https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-actually-said-nurses-walter-reed-hospital-bend-whisper-ear-breathe-nostrils-get-moving-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday participated in a livestream event with SEIU member and nursing home worker, Shanrika.

The livestream was a total disaster.

Biden uttered gibberish, got confused and forgot what he was saying so he had to be prompted by staffers.

Then he said this:

“I had nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving,” said Biden.

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden: “I had nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving.” pic.twitter.com/hxW1UYs7Ba — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2020

To put this into context, Joe Biden was talking about how nurses make you comfortable and make you want to live.

After he spoke about his sons being saved at hospitals, he pivoted to his life-threatening aneurysms.

Biden suffered two brain aneurysms in the 1980s; each required surgery.

Nurses responded to Biden’s claims.

Ok, this is really weird. I’ve been a practicing RN for decades. I have worked all levels of Critical Care with very seriously ill people and children. I have NEVER breathed into a patient’s nostrils to “get them going”. He is nuts. — Butzi (@ace2blue) July 22, 2020

RN here…I’ve never in my 30 yrs of patient care, nor any of my nursing co-workers or respiratory therapists EVER breathed into a patients nostrils. WTF IS HE TALKING ABOUT?!? We even use an ambu bag to do CPR…this isn’t a thing. — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) July 22, 2020

