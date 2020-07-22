https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/biden-campaign-slams-senator-investigating-burisma-corruption/

The 2020 presidential campaign of Joe Biden has launched an attack on Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., over his work to uncover possible corruption involving the Ukrainian gas company cited often in the Democrats’ campaign last winter to impeach the president.

“He’s wasting taxpayer dollars on a blatantly dishonest attempt to help Donald Trump get elected,” claimed Kate Bedingfield, the deputy campaign manager for Biden.

She suggested Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, could be “party to a foreign influence operation” and accused him of making the “coronavirus crisis” worse by working on the investigation.

The Washington Examiner reported the reason is apparent: “If the committee investigation gains traction, it could harm the Biden campaign in the way that FBI investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails and a hearing on how she dealt with the attack in Benghazi, Libya, contributed to the public’s perception that she was corrupt when she was the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.”

Until now, Biden’s campaign has “remained relatively quiet about the investigation. But as it starts to pick up closer to the election, the memo marks one of the strongest acknowledgments and condemnations of the probe yet.”

The issue is that Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, undoubtedly will feature prominently in any Burisma investigation.

That’s because his consulting firm was paid more than $3 million to serve on the board while his father was running Ukraine policy for the Obama administration.

And Hunter Biden had no experience in gas company operations.

Exactly what information the committee has seen hasn’t been disclosed. The report said pro-Russian Ukrainians say that they have fed unverified, edited tapes of Joe Biden speaking to Ukrainian officials to the committee.

A committee staffer said members haven’t seen any opposition research, but he didn’t what information has come from foreign sources.

The investigation has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but it already has subpoenaed a company that worked on behalf of Burisma.

The Examiner said: “Trump and his allies have suggested that while Biden was vice president, he conditioned $1 billion in aid to Ukraine on the country firing Ukrainian official Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma. There is no evidence that Biden was acting in the interests of his son, and many international organizations at the time condemned the official for not pursuing corruption charges among Ukrainian politicians.”

And while Democrats insist there was nothing inappropriate in Hunter Biden’s work with Burisma, a number have noted it had the appearance of a conflict of interest.

The Senate panel has discussed recently whether it should subpoena others who may have information.

Johnson has said he wants testimony from former Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a senior foreign policy adviser on Biden’s current campaign, former special envoy for International Energy Amos Hochstein, and former senior State Department officials Victoria Nuland and Catherine Novelli.

The testimonies from Blinken and Hochstein are particularly critical for the panel’s report on Hunter Biden’s activities with Burisma.

Austin Altenburg, a spokesman for Johnson, told Politico the committee is not commenting on any issue with witnesses.

A letter from a lawyer for the committee defined the focus as “whether certain officials within the Obama administration had actual or apparent conflicts of interest, or whether there was any other wrongdoing” associated with Hunter Biden’s position as a Burisma board member.

His firm was paid a total of more than $3 million despite his lack of experience in the gas industry.

Johnson noted Ukrainian lawmaker Andrey Derkach claimed the Bidens and Hochstein were involved in a scheme to take money from Ukraine.

