https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/biden-spending-proposals-top-10-trillion/

Campaign spending proposals by the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, already amount to $10 trillion over 10 years, just to “fix major problems facing the country,” according to a Fox News analysis.

Among the proposals are $2 trillion for “climate,” $1.3 trillion for infrastructure, $750 billion for health care, the same for higher education and $700 billion for his “Buy American” plan.

There’s also spending on child care, preschool and elder care.

“The spending – taking place over 10 years – would represent a significant increase in the overall federal budget. The government spent $4.1 trillion in all of 2018 and $4.45 trillion in 2019, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB). That number, however, is likely to be much higher for 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus relief spending, which by itself has alarmed fiscal hawks,” the analysis explained.

While President Trump has been scolded by spending watchdogs, his campaign warns Biden would only accelerate the spending.

“As Biden’s unaffordable left-wing agenda gets more expensive by the day, it’s obvious why he plans to raise taxes on the middle-class,” said Trump campaign rapid response director Andrew Clark.

“In addition to being gut-punched by Biden’s tax hikes, Americans will have to grapple with Biden’s war on energy, which will cause higher gasoline and electricity prices while decimating millions of energy jobs.”

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has released a conservative estimate of additional spending in excess of $8 trillion already.

Housing, opioids, justice reform, schools and paid family leave are included.

Biden’s plan to pay for his spending – reversing tax cuts – would cover only part of the cost, the analysis found, though the Biden website states raising taxes on companies, reducing incentives for tax evasion and more will take care of the additional costs.

But the actual costs could vary widely. For example, Biden’s camp suggested his health care plan will cost $750 billionm but the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget warns the cost could be three times that amount.

Biden rapid response director, Andrew Bates, pointed out the Trump administration is on track to approve more than $4 trillion in additional spending this year alone.

That a rate of more than $40 trillion over 10 years.

He said Biden “refuses to accept the argument that there is no money left to make bold, long-term investments that will create millions of jobs, grow our economy, rebuild the American middle class and bring everyone along.”

The Fox News analysis noted, however, that that spending statistic reflects the unprecedented shutdown of the economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has been among the leaders calling for fiscal stimulus to keep Americans afloat.

“However, the Trump administration has done very little to cut spending overall and is on track to add more debt in its first term than former President Barack Obama did in his,” Fox News said.

“Nevertheless, Biden’s plans would result in trillions of new spending that would be funded with increases in taxes and still likely contribute to an increase in the already $26.5 trillion national debt.”

