https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/biden-staffer-shuts-yet-another-live-interview/

For the second time in a week, a Joe Biden campaign handler abruptly shut down a television interview with the presumptive Democratic nominee, cutting off the feed.

Biden was launching into a rant about President Trump, holding up a medical mask and saying, “You don’t make someone else sick. Sick. What’s with this guy?

The screen then went blank, and a Biden staffer was heard saying, “Steve, that’s our time.”

The interview Wednesday was with Steven Irwin of ABC affiliate KNXV-TV in Phoenix.

TRENDING: Ex-FBI operative: Obama, Holder ‘turned their back on our country’

It happened last week as well, noted the Gateway Pundit, when a Biden staffer interrupted a news anchor live on air asking whether China was a “friend or foe.”

On Tuesday, Biden refused to take questions from reporters at a campaign event in Newcastle, Delaware.

“Thank you for listening. I look forward to having your questions at another time, but I’m off to another event,” Biden said as he hurried off the stage.

In May, Biden told a black interviewer, “You ain’t black” if you don’t vote for me, and this week he referenced his campaign’s “voter registration physicians.”

Is Joe Biden mentally competent to be president? 5% (1 Votes) 95% (18 Votes)

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson said it’s clear why Biden’s handlers have limited his appearances and intervened.

“Joe Biden is tragically suffering a mental eclipse and sliding away at a geometric rate,” he wrote, contending he is “cognitively unable to be president or indeed to hold any office.”

He said Biden often “cannot finish a sentence” and names “are vague eddies in his mind’s river of forgetfulness.”

WATCH: Joe Biden’s handlers interrupt the anchor and CUT OFF the video feed to end a local TV interview. pic.twitter.com/DkIZDNjo8H — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 22, 2020

Hanson, after Biden broke weeks of isolation and finally held a news conference, said Biden’s performance left supporters “underwhelmed” and “disturbed.”

He pointed to Biden’s answer to a question about his mental acuity.

“Almost the first thing he said to a reporter was … ‘you’re a dog-faced liar.’ And that was something that he should have avoided because before, remember, he said, ‘You’re a dog-faced pony soldier,'” Hanson said.

See the interview last week shut down by a handler:

[embedded content]

“He was reading the names of the people he was supposed to call and he had these pauses, and this was after almost 90 days,” Hanson said. “I’m just reflecting what 20 percent of the Democratic Party stalwarts believe. That he’s not cognitively able.”

At the news conference in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the Democrat said he can “hardly wait” for opportunities to compare his mental ability to President Trump’s.

“I’ve been tested, I’m constantly tested,” he said while not providing details.

“Look, all you’ve got to do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” he said.

Hanson wondered: “Where has he been tested the last 90 days? He could have at least have four or five Skype or Zoom interviews, but he didn’t. And you know why he didn’t? Because he’s not able to … [in] an impromptu, ad hoc, extempore fashion, to reply to questions in a coherent manner.”

Hanson addressed the issue in a National Review commentary.

He explained Biden “is in a far more dire mental state than a physically failing FDR was in his 1944 campaign for a fourth term.”

“We recall the former sane/nutty Biden of Neal Kinnock plagiarism, his ‘put y’all in chains’ demagoguery, the studied racism of Biden’s riffs about a ‘clean’ and well-spoken Obama, and the sane/insane Corn Pop stories,” he said. “All are the trademark of a once fool Joe Biden, who was at least alert when compared with his current catalepsy. If Donald Trump can be ungrammatical, Biden is agrammatical — he simply streams together half-thoughts without syntax and then abandons the sentence entirely.”

Biden often suffers from “dyscognitive seizures, in which for moments he has no idea what he is doing or saying or where he is.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported a super PAC supporting President Trump released an ad questioning Biden’s “mental capacity.”

“Does Joe Biden have the mental capacity to keep America safe?” asks a narrator in the ad, titled “Lost His Mind.”

Slated to run on social media and TV nationwide, it was released by the Committee to Defend the President.

“Is Joe Biden in mental decline? Does Joe Biden have dementia?” the narrator asks. “In a world losing its mind, we don’t need a president who’s already lost his.”

[embedded content]

The ad includes video of several Biden’s gaffes, some of which gained widespread media attention. The former vice president, for instance, appeared to stumble through a CNN interview in April in which he criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know, there’s — during World War II, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that, you know, was totally different than a — than — he called it the — you know, World War II, he had the War Production Board,” Biden said during the CNN interview while looking down at his notes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

