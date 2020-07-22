https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-admin-secures-up-to-600m-coronavirus-vaccine-doses-with-pfizer-free-to-americans

The Trump administration placed an initial $1.95 billion order for 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer and can acquire an additional 500 million doses.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a joint statement that they secured “an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to meet the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program goal to begin delivering 300 million doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 in 2021.”

“Under the agreement, the U.S. government will receive 100 million doses of BNT162, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, after Pfizer successfully manufactures and obtains approval or emergency use authorization from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the statement said. “Americans will receive the vaccine for free consistent with U.S. government’s commitment for free access for COVID-19 vaccines.”

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, “Expanding Operation Warp Speed’s diverse portfolio by adding a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech increases the odds that we will have a safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year. Depending on success in clinical trials, today’s agreement will enable the delivery of approximately 100 million doses of this vaccine to the American people.”

