https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/chinese-hackers-charged-trying-steal-us-coronavirus-research/
China hackers reportedly attacked US and foreign entities for the past decade.
They were charged on Tuesday with trying to steal US coronavirus research.
FOX News reported yesterday:
The Department of Justice announced Tuesday it has charged two Chinese hackers with trying to steal U.S. COVID-19 research as well as other sensitive information from businesses and government agencies.
TRENDING: Photo Appears to Show Black Lives Matter Supporters Holding Down and Kneeling on Neck of White Baby
The 11-count indictment against Li Xiaoyu, 34, and Dong Jiazhi, 31, alleges the Chinese nationals hacked into the computer systems of hundreds of companies, government organizations as well as individual dissidents and clergy.
They also allegedly broke into the accounts of democratic and human rights activists in the United States, Hong Kong and mainland China. The Justice Department alleges their con, which for a decade had allegedly been stealing sensitive information, was not only for personal financial gain but also to benefit the Chinese government.
It’s unknown why the hackers were after COVID-19 research? Perhaps it’s because the Chinese may have destroyed all the research it held in the Wuhan Institute of Virology related to the China coronavirus (COVID-19) and now need the information in their defense against wrongdoing related to the coronavirus.
We reported in April that the source of the coronavirus was reported in China as the Wuhan Institute of Virology through February. Then on February 7, 2020, China placed a General Chen Wei, over the Wuhan Institute.