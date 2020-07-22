https://www.theblaze.com/news/chuck-todd-trump-masks-twitter

Chuck Todd faced an onslaught of criticism from many on the left after offering a brief line of faint praise for President Donald Trump.

The MSNBC anchor said that the president had “turned a corner” on masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus after Trump approved of masks during a media briefing.

Critics of the president on social media turned on Todd and attacked him for daring to make the otherwise unremarkable observation.

Justin Baragona of the Daily Beast posted the video of Todd’s comments.

“I don’t think like I said, I don’t think we got a lot, perhaps the most newsworthy item out there was the president said in the next 24 hours they were gonna decide if the federal government would abide by a local ordinance like the one Washington D.C. has put in about mandating masks,” said Todd in the video.

“The fact that he said they’re thinking about it is probably, shows you that at least on the mask front, the president has turned a corner,” he added.

The outraged reaction

Critics of Trump were outraged that Todd offered a sliver of praise for the president and they took to Twitter to register their great displeasure against the MSNBC anchor.

“I tweeted something earlier today assuming a media personality would both sides or whitewash Trump even as he unleashes his militia on citizens. I was hoping to be wrong…and enter Chuck Todd,” responded Wajahat Ali, an opinion writer for the New York Times.

“Friendly reminder that Chuck Todd is less educated than thousands of Black and brown journalists who haven’t been given half the opportunities he has,” replied journalist Kim Masters.

“Chuck Todd thinks objectivity means thinking both arguments are equally correct. That’s actually just not having critical thinking skills,” said author Dennis DiClaudio.

“This is why we never need more #ChuckTodd. Never. Ever. We need WAY less. Like none. #Sheesh!” tweeted actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

“Chuck Todd loves a horse race, even if one of the horses is charging through the stands stomping out spectators,” responded screenwriter Bob Schooley.

“F**k You @chucktodd,” said economist David Rothschild.

Trump critic Tom Nichols took credit for causing an “anti-Chuck Todd Riot” with his tweet.

