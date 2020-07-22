https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cnn-johnson-ambassador-britain/2020/07/22/id/978516

U.S. Ambassador to Britain and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has been investigated by State Department officials for making “sexist, racist” comments, CNN reported Wednesday citing unidentified sources.

CNN, which claimed the investigation was conducted by the State Department’s Officer of the Inspector General, cited one of its sources as saying Johnson, 73, made “cringeworthy” comments about women’s looks and said it was difficult for him to agree to participate in an event for International Women’s Day.

“He’s said some pretty sexist, racist” things, said one unidentified source with knowledge of the complaints.

Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson medical-pharmaceutical conglomerate, denied the claims in a tweet.

“I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times,” wrote Johnson, who has been the U.S. ambassador to Britain since November 2017.

“These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values.”

The State Department in a statement to CNN called Johnson “a valued member of the team who has led Mission UK honorably and professionally. We stand by Ambassador Johnson and look forward to him continuing to ensure our special relationship with the UK is strong,”

Among the racial transgressions cited in the CNN report were Johnson questioning the purpose of Black history month and remarking that it was a “real challenge” that Black fathers didn’t remain with their families.

Another complaint included that Johnson hosted official events at a posh, centuries-old, men’s only club whites.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

