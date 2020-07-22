http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/s-Yv5i2B4-k/coming-soon-the-facts-on-crime-race-and-policing.php

Heather Mac Donald is America’s premier expert on the intersection of crime, race and policing. Her 2016 book The War On Cops remains the definitive treatment of this topic. Sadly, the war on cops has not only been renewed, it has been ramped up to a degree that would have been unimaginable just four years ago.

On Thursday July 30, at Noon Central, Heather will deliver a live online presentation on crime, race and policing, hosted by Center of the American Experiment.

You can go here to sign up for the event and get email reminders. But you don’t have to do that, the event will be live-streamed for everyone on YouTube and Facebook as well as at that link.

This presentation will be the most thorough explication of the issues of crime, race and policing that you can see anywhere. These topics are surrounded by myth and misinformation that have become pervasive. Heather Mac Donald has the data to pierce through the fog and the courage to lay it out objectively. This is an event you will not want to miss. Mark your calendar, 12:00 Noon Central on Thursday, July 30. And it wouldn’t be a bad idea to sign up for email reminders.

