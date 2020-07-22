https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-cuomo-new-york-city-crime/2020/07/22/id/978486

Federal law enforcement officers won’t be deployed to New York City, at least yet.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that despite President Donald Trump’s threat to send federal agents to the Big Apple to help curb a crime wave, the pair spoke on the phone and agreed that doing so right not is not necessary.

“I spoke to the president about it [Tuesday]. I said that I was also concerned about the increasing crime in New York City, and that people in New York City are concerned about the increasing crime,” Cuomo said on a call with reporters, according to 1010 WINS. “New Yorkers understand the issues of crime in New York City. We are concerned about it; we are watching it; we are monitoring it.

“But I have not declared a public safety emergency, and since the state hasn’t made a declaration I don’t see why there’s any reason why the federal government should take action. And the president agreed with that, and said that we would talk if he thought circumstances changed.”

Politico reported Cuomo as characterizing his call with Trump as “a good conversation. I’m comfortable with where we left it.”

Cuomo said he assured the president that the state of New York could handle a public safety emergency if warranted, but the level of crime was not there yet.

The governor reiterated his thoughts on his conversation with Trump during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

“I think the federal involvement, there’s no justification for it, and it would be counterproductive,” Cuomo told host Andrea Mitchell. “And the president said, we would talk if — we would talk before he did anything. So, that was a very good conversation.”

He said he understands Trump’s concerns about crime levels, but doesn’t “believe federal troops are the answer.”

He said sending in “federal forces would be incendiary.”

New York City has reported an uptick in shootings for three weekends in a row.

To curb the violence, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD unveiled a new anti-gun violence program on Friday. NYPD reported the city had 22 shooting incidents with 24 victims between Friday and Sunday. A year ago during the same period, there were five incidents and five victims, according to records.

Cuomo said he would ask for federal help only if city and state resources fail, according to Politico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

