http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XZ1S79BiC7M/

Shootings in New York City, New York have surged 220 percent compared to the same week last year, while other violent crimes have increased as well.

Over the last week in New York City, shooting incidents have skyrocketed by 220 percent compared to the same week last year, increased by 194.1 percent compared to the same 28-day period last year, and increased 68.6 percent year-to-date compared to 2019.

The number of shooting victims has hiked tremendously due to the spike in shootings. Compared to the same week last year, there are 200 percent more shooting victims in New York City.

When compared to the same 28-day period last year, shooting victims have increased by more than 199 percent and compared to the same year-to-date as 2019, there are 77.5 percent more shooting victims today.

According to the New York Times, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) is making arrests in about one-in-four shootings — less than its previous one-in-three arrests for each shooting.

The latest shooting data out of the city comes after the NYPD disbanded its anti-crime unit of undercover officers — those tasked with keeping violent criminals and illegal guns off the streets. Mayor Bill de Blasio also cut the NYPD budget by $1 billion.

Similarly, other violent crime categories have jumped. Rapes have increased ten percent compared to the same week last year, as well as grand larceny auto, which has increased by almost 60 percent; burglaries, which have increased by almost 50 percent; and robberies are up by 7.6 percent.

Murders in New York City remain much higher year-to-date compared to the same time in 2019. For instance, this time last year, there were 171 murders in the city. As of July 19, there have been 212 murders,this year — a 24 percent increase.

After President Trump said he would consider intervening with federal agents to help get a grip on violent crime in New York City, de Blasio threatened to sue the administration to stop any federal aid.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

