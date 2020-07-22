http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FQ--3zduQVY/

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) sharply criticized Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) by stating that her “level of pettiness is causing disaster” and criticizing her public feud with President Trump by stating that the dispute reminds him “of how many lives were lost because of the politics of grandstanding in the city of Chicago.”

Lopez said, “It’s unfortunate. Because the mayor has been going back and forth with the president, who, to be perfectly honest, I don’t agree on many of his policies, but protecting our citizens should not be a partisan issue. … And for her to go for weeks on end tweeting back and forth and making all kinds of comments, and then finally admitting yesterday, that she’s open to having the FBI, DEA, and ATF come in. Those comments that she made, remind me of how many lives were lost because of the politics of grandstanding in the city of Chicago.”

He also stated that it is “clearly obvious…that our city’s in chaos and in turmoil.” And that the mayor’s “level of pettiness is causing disaster in the city of Chicago right now.”

