Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) joined SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show on Wednesday and claimed that President Donald Trump wants to “instigate a race war” and become the “real Grand Wizard.”

Rush’s remarks were made after Madison asked him about the situation regarding the presence of law enforcement in Portland, Oregon.

“That’s Trump’s game plan,” Rush claimed. “Trump wants to instigate a race war. He wants to have Black folks fighting White folks. So he can rise up and say, ‘I’m the real Grand Wizard of the Klu Klux Klan and I’m the President. Re-elect me.’ That’s what he’s trying to do.”

“He’s trying to play to the fears, to the racial animus that exists among certain white people, and he will do everything and anything to do that because he wants to be re-elected at all costs,” Rush added.

In addition to his claims regarding President Trump, Rush also paid tribute to his colleague Rep. John Lewis, who passed away last Friday at the age of 80.

Madison’s full-length interview with Rep. Rush can be found here.

