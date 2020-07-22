https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/disgusting-navy-aviation-boatswains-mate-2nd-class-sarah-dudrey-busts-pro-trump-rally-screaming-fck-trump-discharged/

This weekend video captured a Navy recruit busting into a pro-Trump street rally, harassing people and screaming, “F*ck Trump!”

The woman was later identified as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sarah J. Dudrey.

Sarah took an oath to obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of her officers.

People are calling for Sarah to be dishonorably discharged.

This terrible excuse for a service member, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sarah J. Dudrey, should be court martialed and dishonorably discharged after serving her sentence.

pic.twitter.com/3NTPDrmuXO — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) July 22, 2020

People will try to claim shes mentally I’ll. She is not. She obviously cant pass a PT test and has no respect for actual peaceful protesters. @USNavy

Needs to chapter her out. https://t.co/Du0p5Z9LqH — Dean (@m4grunt) July 22, 2020

Abhorrent behaviour shown by navy uniformed 2nd class sarah j Dudrey and completely disrespectful towards her commander in chief in a public forum for the world to see unacceptable she should be immediately dishonourabley discharged post sentencing. — Righte0_joe (@Righte0J) July 22, 2020

