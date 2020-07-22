https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/disgusting-navy-aviation-boatswains-mate-2nd-class-sarah-dudrey-busts-pro-trump-rally-screaming-fck-trump-discharged/

This weekend video captured a Navy recruit busting into a pro-Trump street rally, harassing people and screaming, “F*ck Trump!”

The woman was later identified as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sarah J. Dudrey.

Sarah took an oath to obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of her officers.

People are calling for Sarah to be dishonorably discharged.

