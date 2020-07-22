http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/haRcHyHhAlA/

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) told Breitbart News Tonight that former Vice President Joe Biden is the “leader of lawlessness.”

Collins, who is running for the U.S. Senate, spoke to Breitbart News Tonight guest host Matthew Boyle as federal law enforcement moved to quell sustained Antifa violence in Portland, Oregon, and are reportedly detaining protesters in unmarked police vehicles.

Collins praised President Donald Trump for working to restore law and order in the country.

“I think the president is stepping and doing exactly what the country is in need of,” Collins said, adding that “when you go into destroying property and destroying monuments, and you go and destroy buildings, and you go looting, that is just lawlessness. And that just cannot happen.”

“Law and order has to be maintained, and we got to accept that from where we’re headed we cannot continue on the path we’re on,” Collins added.

Boyle brought up that former President Barack Obama said elections have consequences, saying, “If you elect Democrats, you’re going to get a crimewave in your city. If you call 911, someone might not answer.”

Collins urged Breitbart News Tonight listeners to help the country fight against the left’s lawlessness. He said, “I’m calling out to all of the listeners of Breitbart radio tonight: do not think for one second that you can stay at home. Do not think for one second the conservative voice in America needs to be complacent in this country. If you don’t like in these cities, if you don’t like lawlessness, if you don’t like the liberal government takeover of your rights and your freedoms, your guns, or anything else, then you have to do more than simply just talk about it.”

Collins also called on listeners to “support conservatives who will fight for what matters. That’s one of the things that we have been doing, and nobody will ever deny the fact that I have been fighting for this president, through the sham impeachment, Nadler, Schiff, and Pelosi, but what we have to do is a bigger conversation about the fact that Joe Biden in his basement in Delaware has been subscribing to these ultra-leftist positions of defunding the police and disrespecting the police.”

“We’ve got to rise up as a conservative movement and call this out for what it is, and that Joe Biden is the leader of the lawlessness. Joe Biden is one who has caved to the leftist groups in this country,” Collins said.

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern or 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

