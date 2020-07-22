https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/black-lives-matter-exposed

The violent Leftists from the 1960s never went away; they just retreated underground. They’ve come back to lead the radicals of today, but they’ve added a new ally — Islamists.

It’s a nine-year-old Glenn Beck prediction fulfilled and playing out violently on our streets. Glenn warned that the unrest in the Middle East would spread to the West under the guise of spreading freedom and democracy.

On tonight’s Glenn TV special, Glenn connects the dots and exposes the true intentions of the unholy alliance between communists, anarchists, Islamists, and Black Lives Matter.

Watch a preview below:

[embedded content]

In order to watch tonight’s episode, you must be a BlazeTV subscriber. Join today to get a 30-day free trial, and get $10 off a one-year subscription with code GLENN. Then head over to BlazeTV to watch.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

