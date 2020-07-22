https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/facebook-snapchat-addicts-show-desire-cruel-embarrass-others/

(STUDY FINDS) — EAST LANSING, Mich. — Do you find yourself losing track of time while scrolling through social media all day? Addiction to platforms like Facebook and Snapchat aren’t just affecting you, they may be negatively affecting others. Researchers in Michigan find the greater a person’s social media addiction is, the more that person desires to be “cruel” and “callous” online.

A team from Michigan State University is conducting the first reported study comparing the problematic use of Facebook and Snapchat. Lead researcher Dar Meshi says these platforms pull at users in many different ways. That addiction can cause some people to check their devices at socially or physically inappropriate times, like while driving.

“Both Facebook and Snapchat have separate features that make users want to keep coming back and using these platforms,” Meshi, a cognitive neuroscientist, says in a university release. “We were interested in measuring not only problematic use, but also the specific social rewards people might be looking for when using them.”

