https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fauci-virus-covid-vaccine/2020/07/22/id/978519

The world may not eradicate COVID-19, but a combination of good public health measures, a good vaccine and a degree of global herd immunity will allow for good control of the infection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a webcast hosted by TB Alliance, reports CNN.

“I think when we put all three of those together, we will get control of this, whether it’s this year or next year. I’m not certain,” he said.

But, he added, “I don’t really see us eradicating it.”

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, also said the virus is unlike SARS, a coronavirus that emerged in the early 2000s and was contained.

“I have never seen infection in which you have such a broad range literally no symptoms at all in a substantial proportion of the population to some who get ill with minor symptoms to some who get ill enough to be in bed for weeks,” he said. “Others get hospitalized, require oxygen, intensive care, ventilation and death. The involvement with the same pathogen is very unique.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the pandemic in the U.S. will probably “get worse before it gets better.”

“That’s something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is, it’s what we have,” he said. “You look over the world, it’s all over the world.”

Nearly 4 million in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 142,000 have died.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

