https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bar-association-william-barr-probe/2020/07/22/id/978389

Four past presidents of the D.C. Bar Association are calling for an investigation into whether Attorney General William Barr has violated the organization’s rules.

Politico noted the D.C. Bar Association authorizes lawyers to practice in the city and has the authority to discipline them for breaking rules.

Their request came in a letter to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel at the D.C. Court of Appeals. It was signed by 27 attorneys, including former D.C. Bar presidents, Andrea Ferster, Philip Lacovara, Marna Tucker and Melvin White.

“As members in good standing of the District of Columbia Bar and officers of the court, we write to express our concern about actions taken by the Attorney General of the United States, William P. Barr, that we believe undermine the rule of law, interfere with the administration of justice, and diminish public confidence in the legal system, they said in the letter posted by Politico.

“Consequently, we respectfully urge the D.C. Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel to commence an investigation to determine whether Mr. Barr should be subject to disciplinary action under the rules.”

Politico noted the complaint focuses on several instances during Barr’s time as attorney general including his characterization of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report and his criticism of an inspector general report on the Russia probe

Barr has tapped U.S. Attorney John Durham to look into the start of Mueller’s probe.

“Mr. Barr has consistently made decisions and taken action to serve the personal and political self-interests of President Donald Trump, rather than the interest of the United States,” the attorneys’ letter said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

