On Monday, a former employee of a Starbucks in Park Ridge, New Jersey was arrested and charged after being accused of spitting in drinks ordered by police officers.

Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Madden released a statement asserting that an investigation found Kevin Trejo, 21, of Westwood, was “spitting in the drinks of law enforcement that patronized the establishment.”

Trejo was charged with the following crimes that he allegedly committed: “Subject a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid,” “knowingly tamper with a cup of coffee, knowing it was ordered by a law enforcement officer,” and “creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition.”

“We got a tip that he had done this. That was enough for our detective bureau to get concerned, especially during” the coronavirus pandemic, Capt. Joseph Rampolla told NBC News. “We believe it happened more than once but we can prove it happened at least once on May 25,” he added.

Rampolla noted that the Starbucks in question had hosted many “Coffee with a Cop” events.

The police department has alerted officers from surrounding areas who might have purchased drinks at the Starbucks.

A Starbucks spokesman, Reggie Borges, told NBC News that Trejo had been fired.

“This individual’s behavior was reprehensible and not at all a reflection of how our employees treat our customers on a daily basis,” said Borges. “We have apologized to the Park Ridge Police department.”

“Everyone who comes into our stores should receive a positive experience and when that doesn’t occur, we move quickly to address it and hold ourselves accountable,” Borges said. “We will continue to support Park Ridge Police in support of their investigation and have a deep respect for the Park Ridge Police Department and the officers who help keep our partners and communities safe.”

