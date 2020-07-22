https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-union-president-chicago-mayor

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said Tuesday that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) is “unprofessional,” “childish,” and “pathetic.”

What are the details?

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Catanzara addressed the news of a mass shooting that took place outside a Chicago funeral home.

A gunman opened fire Tuesday night on a funeral home, injuring as many as 15 people who were attending a funeral at the facility.

On Wednesday morning, WGN-TV reporter Courtney Gousman said the oldest victim was a 65-year-old woman, and the youngest victim was a 21-year-old woman. Five of the 15 victims were reported to be in serious condition.

The mass shooting took place just as President Donald Trump announced his plans to deploy 150 federal agents to Chicago to help curb violence.

During a conversation with Ingraham, Catanzara called the Chicago mayor “unhinged” and said that her refusal to request federal assistance from the Trump administration was irresponsible. Catanzara himself wrote a letter to Trump requesting federal assistance amid the never-ending crime wave sweeping the city.

Lightfoot has previously said that any federal intervention would cause “chaos” and “lawlessness.”

“The mayor likes to use the word ‘unhinged,’ but the ironic part is the mayor became unhinged,” Catanzara railed. “I wish I could show you the text messages that she sent me over the weekend as soon as she found out I sent the request to President Trump.”

He added, “She was the one who totally became unhinged, unprofessional, childish, and it was really pathetic for the leader of a city.”

What about the justice system in Cook County?

Catanzara insisted that the lawlessness will only get worse because “the justice system in Cook County is totally broken all the way from [Cook County Board chairwoman Toni] Preckwinkle [down]. … They have no idea what real justice is, [there] is basically the bloodbath in the street as a result.”

Catanzara also blasted Lightfoot for having a “Napoleon complex.”

“She is literally running the Titanic into an iceberg intentionally,” he added. “Fifty-six rounds [were reportedly] fired [during Tuesday evening’s incident] and [15] people shot tonight at a funeral where there was police’s special attention because of the gang victim that was already being waked at the funeral home.”

