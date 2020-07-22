https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/good-news-sen-ted-cruz-introduces-reclaim-act-provides-restitution-victims-violent-leftist-mobs-autonomous-zones/

Senator Ted Cruz introduced the Reclaim Act on Wednesday.

The legislation would allow for treble damages, enabling plaintiffs in autonomous zones to recover triple the amount of actual damages caused to his or her property that were sustained as a result of rioting.

Senator Cruz added this while introducing legislation today.

“Over the past eight weeks, Antifa thugs have assaulted cities all across America and established so-called ‘autonomous zones’ where rioters destroy businesses, endanger the lives of law enforcement officers, and allow violence to flourish. Democrat city officials have allowed this violent mob rule, and they need to be held accountable for the lives lost and the millions of dollars in damages that have been incurred by lawless autonomous zone anarchists. We need leaders to stand with the men and women in law enforcement and defend America.”

To learn more about Sen. Cruz’s efforts to take back our cities, read his op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. Sen. Cruz wrote:

“As public officials, our first responsibility is to protect our fellow citizens. Any politician who willfully ignores that sacred duty is in gross violation of that oath. It’s time to restore civility, hold government officials accountable, and take our cities back.”