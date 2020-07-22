https://thehill.com/homenews/house/508548-gop-lawmaker-condemns-trump-remarks-on-maxwell

Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyBolton defends Cheney amid clash with House conservatives Gaetz says Cheney should be removed or step down as GOP leader Conservatives clash with Cheney over her support for Fauci, Massie primary challenger MORE (R-Texas) condemned President TrumpDonald John TrumpMore than a dozen people wounded in shooting near Chicago funeral home Cleveland Indians players meet with team leadership to discuss potential name change Pelosi calls coronavirus the ‘Trump virus’ MORE’s remarks wishing Ghislaine Maxwell well, calling them unacceptable given the charges she faces stemming from the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of sex crimes and perjury.

Trump was asked about her case during a press briefing Tuesday.

“I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” Trump said. “But I wish her well, whatever it is’”

Roy, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and Trump ally, said he believes the comment was inappropriate, asserting he believes Maxwell “needs to be severely punished.”

“This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes, @realDonaldTrump. She needs to be severely punished… and justice must be served for the girls she abused. For ALL involved. This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes, @realDonaldTrump. She needs to be severely punished… and justice must be served for the girls she abused. For ALL involved,” he tweeted.

Maxwell faces six federal charges including enticement of minors, sex trafficking and perjury for lying under oath.

A Manhattan judge recently denied her bail at her hearing, and her trial expected to begin in July 2021.

Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 to be sexually trafficked by Epstein, who died in federal custody while awaiting his trial last year.

