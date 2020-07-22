https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508612-gop-may-face-choice-on-tax-cut-or-stimulus-checks

Senate Republicans are badly divided over whether to include stimulus checks or a payroll-tax cut in the new coronavirus relief package.

Some GOP senators warn that to stay around $1 trillion for the Republican bill they might have to pick between the two priorities, both of which have vociferous supporters and detractors.

As Republicans face pressure to keep the overall cost of the measure down, they are facing a difficult choice.

“I think it gets complicated to try and do both, for sure, because you’ve got a limited amount of head room that you’re trying to work with here,” said Sen. John ThuneJohn Randolph ThuneCoronavirus talks fracture GOP unity GOP discusses tying K-12 funding to in-person classes White House doubles down on payroll-tax cut opposed by GOP senators MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator. “I think in the end it’s probably going to come down to where the votes are and maybe picking and choosing.”

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyCoronavirus talks fracture GOP unity White House doubles down on payroll-tax cut opposed by GOP senators Don’t bail out ethanol MORE (R-Iowa), who characterized a payroll-tax cut as a political and PR headache, said, “I don’t think you can fit them both in.”

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntGOP discusses tying K-12 funding to in-person classes McConnell: GOP coronavirus relief bill will include 5 billion for schools Pelosi, Schumer set for first meeting with WH team on new COVID-19 relief bill MORE (Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, questioned how Republicans could do both and still fit in a laundry list of other priorities.

“I think both the direct payments and the … elimination of payroll taxes would be a pretty big part of the package, either one would be. Both of them would be, my guess is, challenging to do and do much else under [a] trillion dollars,” he said.

If Republicans have to pick either checks or a payroll-tax cut, it could pit GOP senators against the White House, as President Trump Donald John TrumpMore than a dozen people wounded in shooting near Chicago funeral home Cleveland Indians players meet with team leadership to discuss potential name change Pelosi calls coronavirus the ‘Trump virus’ MORE is clamoring for the latter. And some senators have warned that even if a payroll-tax cut makes it into the first draft, it could still ultimately be removed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCoronavirus talks fracture GOP unity On The Money: McConnell previews GOP coronavirus bill | Senate panel advances Trump Fed nominee who recently supported gold standard | Economists warn about scaled-back unemployment benefits Democrats poke GOP over coronavirus relief: Where’s your bill? MORE (R-Ky.) has said Republicans want another round of direct assistance checks. He indicated during a floor speech this week that it would be in the forthcoming proposal but declined, during a weekly press conference, to say what the details of that provision would be.

A payroll-tax cut, however, is one of Trump’s first priorities.

“I think it’s a very important thing. … I think it’s an incentive for companies to hire their workers back. … A payroll-tax cut, to me, is very important,” Trump told reports about the idea at the White House this week.

The White House has been pushing for months to do a payroll-tax cut. As part of a concession to the White House, Congress waived the part of the payroll tax that employers pay into the Social Security Trust Fund through the end of the year as part of the March bill.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHillicon Valley: DOJ indicts Chinese hackers accused of targeting COVID-19 research | House votes to ban TikTok on government devices McCarthy introduces legislation to sanction foreign hackers targeting COVID-19 research Trump Jr on Cheney: ‘We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another’ MORE (R-Calif.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinCoronavirus talks fracture GOP unity Democrats poke GOP over coronavirus relief: Where’s your bill? OVERNIGHT ENERGY: 20 states sue over Trump rule limiting states from blocking pipeline projects | House Democrats add ‘forever chemicals’ provisions to defense bill after spiking big amendment | Lawmakers seek extension for tribes to spend stimulus money MORE and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsCoronavirus talks fracture GOP unity On The Money: McConnell previews GOP coronavirus bill | Senate panel advances Trump Fed nominee who recently supported gold standard | Economists warn about scaled-back unemployment benefits Democrats poke GOP over coronavirus relief: Where’s your bill? MORE have each indicated that the payroll-tax cut will be a part of the coming Republican proposal.

But Mnuchin, asked if it had to be in there, hedged, telling reporters “we’ll see.” And McConnell, during a weekly press conference, was more circumspect, describing it as an unresolved point of discussion with the administration.

“There are some differences of opinion on the question of the payroll-tax cut and whether that’s the best way to go, and so we’re still in discussion with the administration on that,” he said.

One idea would be to scale both of the proposals down and try to include both, potentially either through smaller checks and a partial payroll-tax cut or to make the payroll-tax cut a deferral, which would help with the immediate cost of the bill but have to be paid back later.

“We’re challenged on … how big can the stimulus checks be if you’re also doing the payroll-tax cut,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerCoronavirus talks fracture GOP unity GOP senators voice confidence over uphill Senate battle GOP skeptical of polling on Trump MORE (R-N.D.).

Asked if he thought Republicans needed to pick, he added: “Either that or the checks are smaller and the tax cuts are more modest.”

Republicans could also bust the roughly $1 trillion spending limit, something some senators expect will happen inevitably given how the price of other coronavirus bills creeped up during negotiations. But a growing number of Republican senators say they are concerned about the impact of the roughly $3 trillion already appropriated by Congress on the nation’s debt.

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCoronavirus talks fracture GOP unity Donald Trump may end what George Wallace started Mark Cuban, Ted Cruz tangle on Twitter over national anthem and China MORE (R-Texas) questioned the spending during a closed-door lunch this week, asking his colleagues, “What in the hell are we doing?” Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulCoronavirus talks fracture GOP unity Overnight Defense: House passes defense bill that Trump threatened to veto | Esper voices concerns about officers wearing military garb Senate rejects broad restrictions on transfers of military-grade equipment to police MORE (R-Ky.) compared his Senate Republican colleagues to a meeting of the “Bernie bros.”

Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunHealth care price transparency bill would be a win for taxpayers, employers and consumers Indiana attorney general loses reelection bid after groping allegations Clash looms over next coronavirus relief bill MORE (R-Ind.) warned that if GOP leadership agrees to go above $1 trillion, they’ll risk losing conservatives, who are squeamish about the price tag.

“If it … gets beyond that, you’re going to lose a lot of conservatives,” Braun said. “I just think that’s going to be a hard threshold point where you get a lot of people starting to squirm.”

But the debate divides GOP senators because both ideas face opposition from some parts of the caucus.

Some Senate Republicans have appeared skeptical about the need for a second round of checks. The first bill included a one-time check of $1,200 for individuals who make up to $75,000 per year.

“I’m not sure that’s the best use of the money. … That was a temporary measure in my view because of the lifeline we needed to give people who had no income. And now they’ve presumably had an opportunity to apply for and receive unemployment compensation,” said Sen. John Cornyn John CornynThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Divided GOP to unveil COVID-19 bill Trump payroll-tax cut push creates new headache for Republicans Bottom line MORE (R-Texas), who has also warned that a payroll-tax cut isn’t practical.

GOP senators including Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThis week: Debate over Confederate statues, fifth coronavirus bill heats up Graham on the passing of Lewis: ‘He lived a consequential life’ GOP senators sound alarm as coronavirus surges in home states MORE (S.C.), Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesOvernight Defense: House passes defense bill that Trump threatened to veto | Esper voices concerns about officers wearing military garb Lawmakers seek extension for tribes to spend stimulus money following Treasury delays Senate rejects broad restrictions on transfers of military-grade equipment to police MORE (Mont.) and Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnKoch-backed group urges Senate to oppose ‘bailouts’ of states in new ads The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Teachers’ union President Randi Weingarten calls Trump administration plan to reopen schools ‘a train wreck’; US surpasses 3 million COVID-19 cases The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: DC’s Bowser says protesters and nation were ‘assaulted’ in front of Lafayette Square last month; Brazil’s Bolsonaro, noted virus skeptic, tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (Tenn.) have said they would support a payroll-tax cut.

But the idea has several critics within the caucus. Thune noted that while stimulus checks have their own detractors, there is probably more support for them over a payroll-tax cut.

“There are people who aren’t for the checks either, but my sense is … there’s not much, I would say, support for the payroll-tax cut,” Thune said. “There is considerable support for stimulus checks if we’re going to do something on an individual, personal level.”

