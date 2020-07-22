https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Cuomo-Trump-federaltroops-NYC/2020/07/22/id/978486

Federal law enforcement officers won’t be deployed to New York City, yet.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he and President Donald Trump agreed that even though crime is up in New York City, there is no need to send federal troops in, Politico reports.

During a phone call with reporters on Wednesday, Cuomo said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday after the president threatened to send federal agents to New York City.

“It was a good conversation,” Cuomo said. I’m comfortable with where we left it.”

Cuomo said he assured the president that the state of New York could handle a public safety emergency if warranted, but the level of crime did not rise that level so far.

The governor reiterated his thoughts on his conversation with Trump during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

“I think the federal involvement, there’s no justification for it, and it would be counterproductive,” Cuomo told host Andrea Mitchell. “And the president said, we would talk if — we would talk before he did anything. So, that was a very good conversation.”

He said he understands Trump’s concerns about crime levels, but doesn’t “believe federal troops are the answer.”

He said sending in “federal forces would be incendiary.”

New York City has reported an uptick in shootings for three weekends in a row.

To curb the violence, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD unveiled a new anti-gun violence program on Friday. NYPD reported the city had 22 shooting incidents with 24 victims between Friday and Sunday. A year ago, the same period logged five incidents and five victims, according to records.

Cuomo said he would ask for federal help only if city and state resources fail, according to Politico.

