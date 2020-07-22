https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/grifter-comey-hawks-new-book-saving-justice-truth-transparency-trust-twitter-users-respond/

James Comey

Fired FBI Director and grifter, James Comey is hawking a new book titled, “Saving Justice — Truth, Transparency and Trust”

“In this follow-up to A Higher Loyalty, James Comey uses his long career in federal law enforcement to illuminate the core values of the Department of Justice and the path to restoring them.” the description states.

Comey’s new book is scheduled to be released January 12, 2021.

“New book coming. I hope it will be useful as our country works — starting in 2021 — to restore faith in Justice.” Comey said in a tweet.

TRENDING: Photo Appears to Show Black Lives Matter Supporters Holding Down and Kneeling on Neck of White Baby

New book coming. I hope it will be useful as our country works — starting in 2021 — to restore faith in Justice. https://t.co/MGE9mI29wE — James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2020

President Trump fired James Comey as FBI Director in May of 2017 for mishandling the probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Comey admitted under oath that he gave portions of classified memos he took of his conversations with President Trump to a friend to leak to the New York Times in order to prompt a special counsel investigation.

Comey should be sitting in a prison cell, not selling books.

Twitter users responded.

😂😂😂😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭deep breath 😂😂😭😭😭😂😭😭😭😭😂😭😂😂🤡 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 22, 2020

The day you were fired was the beginning of saving justice. — PLEB 🇺🇸 (@HuMbLe_StOiC) July 22, 2020

My faith in Justice begins with your indictment and trial. — Rich Brown (@HRleaderRich) July 22, 2020

Is this where Soros buys 100,000 of your books, puts them in a warehouse and you’re automatically #1? pic.twitter.com/EHAGgXefcZ — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia (@michaelbeatty3) July 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

