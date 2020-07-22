https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/head-denver-police-union-reveals-retreat-order-michelle-malkins-back-blue-rally-attacked/

Journalist and conservative icon Michelle Malkin has revealed that the Denver Police were under a retreat order when the Back the Blue rally she was speaking at was attacked by Antifa.

Sunday’s rally was attacked by violent leftists leaving several people injured, as police did almost nothing to prevent violence or protect the crowd.

On Wednesday, Malkin tweeted that Nick Rogers, the head of Denver’s police union, revealed that the incident commander handling the event ordered officers to retreat.

Rogers revealed the order during an interview with the Peter Boyles radio show.

At least one brave lieutenant defied the order and attempted to maintain order.

“He said, these people are going to get killed if we don’t stay, so he kept his group there. That’s the only reason this thing didn’t get worse, because somebody broke ranks,” Rogers said during an interview on the Peter Boyles radio show.

“HUGE. Nick Rogers, head of Denver police union, just revealed there was RETREAT ORDER from incident commander issued at our pro-police rally. Rogers told me & Boyles that a lieutenant defied order to try & maintain some semblance of order. Too little, too late. But good to know,” Malkin tweeted.

A new video of the event has also emerged, in which you can see the violent militants freely pouring into the event without any efforts to stop them.

Malkin has been blasting the media for their coverage of the incident. Following the violent attack by black-clad militants holding weapons, the media painted the incident as a “clash” and acted as though both sides were instigating a fight. This was absolutely not the case.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen marched with Black Lives Matter thugs just last month.

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Malkin about the incident. She warned that people who want to publicly show their support for police will be left on their own to defend themselves — and if you do defend yourself, prepare to be demonized by the media.

“The false media framing of the siege in Denver tells you everything you need to know about the Fourth Estate. Local and national reporters called it a ‘clash.’ We didn’t meet in the middle somewhere. The BLM/Antifa mobsters announced beforehand that they would be ‘shutting us down.’ They marched unobstructed from the state capitol two blocks down to the Civic Center plaza, where we had our separate permitted event,” Malkin said. “THEY besieged us while Denver police watched and did nothing under obvious stand-down orders from the chief Paul Pazen, who had marched arm in arm with BLM less than four weeks ago.”

“Good-hearted people who want to show their support for police should be forewarned: You are on your own–and if you do defend yourselves, you will end up in prison or on the front pages of the propaganda press cast as a violent aggressor,” Malkin continued.

