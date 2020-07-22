http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/k7Y1pWhg8ac/

KANYE West has accused The Kardashians of “white supremacy” and branded Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-un” in a rant on Twitter.

West took aim at his mom-in-law in a string of wild allegations on social media, including sharing text messages threatening to “go to war”.

8

Kanye West warned Kris Jenner he is going to ‘go to war’Credit: GETTY

8

Kanye West shares text messages seemingly with Kris JennerCredit: TWITTER

Kanye, 43, attacked his wife Kim’s mom as he claimed he has been trying to divorce her for almost two years.

He accused Kris of “white supremacy” as he shared his private text messages seemingly between the two.

One read: “This Ye, you ready to talk now or re still avoiding my call?”

A second said: “This Ye, you wanna talk or go to war?”

He captioned the screenshot: “White supremacy at its highest no cap”.

Kris did not appear to have replied to his messages in the screenshot.

Kanye later added: “Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy”.

In the same tweet in which he claimed he had been trying to divorce Kim, he branded her mom “Kris Jong-un” – in reference to North Korea despot Kim Jong-un.

He also targeted Kris for arranging “your children’s playboy shoots” – seemingly referencing when Kim posed for the magazine in 2007 and her sister Kylie Jenner did in 2019.

8

Kanye took aim at his wife Kim Kardashian and her mum Kris JennerCredit: MEGA

8

Kanye West claims he has been trying to divorce Kim KardashianCredit: REUTERS

West also said his children – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 – would “never do playboy”.

He added: “I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God.

“I’m at the ranch … come and get me.”

Many of Kanye’s tweets have since been deleted after he went on the online rampage after holding his first rally to launch his presidential campaign.

The megastar is working to get on the ballot for the election in November to take on Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

His first rally however saw him break down in tears as he revealed Kim had considered aborting their oldest daughter North.

Kanye wept: “I almost killed my daughter.”

8

Kanye West appears in tears as launches his bid to be PresidentCredit: AP

8

Kanye West has been on a rampage on TwitterCredit: TWITTER

Insiders have told The Sun Online that Kanye is “holed up” at a “secure bunker” at his £11.82m ranch in Wyoming.

They added: “Kanye’s surrounded himself with a small group of people he trusts, and he doesn’t trust Kim or her family.

“He’s very paranoid and is convinced that he needs ‘protection’ from Kim and Kris – even though they’re only trying to help him.”

In another now-deleted Twitter rant, the rapper told Kris and Kim to “call me” and “come and get me”

He wrote: “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor. If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

He then said Kim would would “never sell her sex rape” (sic.), an apparent reference to his wife’s infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J in 2007.

8

Kanye West accused KIm of planning to abort their daughter North

8

Kim Kardashian is said to be worried about KanyeCredit: kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye claimed he has been trying to divorce Kim since she met with “Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’.”

Kanye appears to be referring to the time Kim and Nicki Minaj’s ex Meek Mill teamed up to speak at the inaugural Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018.

He added: “Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???”

And in another tweet about Michael Jackson, Kanye said that the singer was “murdered”.

Exclusive ‘IT’S INSANE’ Trump’s well wishes to Maxwell ‘may have been code that he will PARDON her’ Live Blog KAN-YE Kanye West latest news: Kim K is ‘meeting with divorce lawyers’ after Twitter rants FORT DEATH Another Fort Hood death as Pvt, 26, is found near Vanessa Guillen ‘murder’ base WILD WEATHER 50MILLION in path of extreme East Coast thunderstorms that could spark floods Latest FILM STAR DEAD Superman and The Wicker Man actress Annie Ross dies, aged 89

Our source said: “Kim says she’s living through the worst nightmare of her life right now.

“She’s furious about how this will affect their kids, and feels incredibly sad for North. For Kanye to bring that up, to say it in public without giving her the chance to add context or explain what was going on, is such a betrayal for her.

“She’s also terrified for Kanye and his safety. Normally Kanye is so private that he won’t let the reality show cameras film in their house and has a long list of rules around filming their children, so for him to say something so private so publicly, something is very wrong.

“Originally Kim was happy that Kanye chose to go to Wyoming as he’s always calmer when he’s there. Now she’s regretting it.”

Kanye West says he stopped Kim Kardashian from ABORTING their daughter North

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

